MP accuses Vinnies CEO of pushing Labor line

THE head of St Vincent de Paul has been accused by a political rival of using his position for political purposes.

Dr John Falzon last week publicly attacked the proposed cashless debit card trial for Bundaberg, which Labor also opposes.

Five days later, he announced he was seeking Labor pre-selection for the seat of Canberra.

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said it appeared Dr Falzon had used his position to push the Labor line.

"Dr Falzon's comments as head of St Vincent de Paul on the CDC trial should now be seen for what they are - a ­blatant attempt to win favour with the political party he seeks to represent," he said.

Dr Falzon last week said that the welfare management scheme was "disempowering and humiliating".

A St Vincent de Paul Society National Council spokesman said the organisation had been consistently and strongly opposed to the cashless welfare card for at least four years.

Dr Falzon has previously criticised the cards in similar terms.

He did not return requests for comment yesterday.