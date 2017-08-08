MP takes whale fight to parliament

MORE HELP NEEDED: Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen wants more to be done to help stranded whales.

HERVEY Bay MP Ted Sorensen is calling for local tour operators to be given the power to help whales in trouble.

He wants better communication in government ranks from the moment a whale is discovered in distress including co-ordination with experts at Sea World to ensure the best outcome for injured and stranded humpbacks.

Reader poll Do you think there is a need for a new rescue plan for our whales? Yes, as the population grows there is a need for a new rescue plan

No, I believe it is fine the way it is View Results Vote

It follows the deaths of two whales, stranded on Sheridan Flats last week after a failed rescue attempt.

As per government policy, rangers had abandoned the search at dark prompting an outcry from whale watching operators who believed more should have been done.

Mr Sorensen agrees.

<<Keep up to date with the latest whale reports and follow the topic here>>

He confirmed on Monday he had taken the plight of the whales and the need for a revised rescue plan to parliament.

"Following the death of the two humpback whales in the Great Sandy Straits two weeks ago, I made representation to the Environment Minister calling for enhanced communication plans surrounding whale strandings," Mr Sorensen said

"If there had been a communication plan, involving Sea World Marine Rescue and local marine operators, there would have been a greater chance of the juvenile whales being rescued.

"With migration season underway and whale sightings in the Burnett River and Susan River, we need to ensure we have the best processes in place to minimise the number of whale strandings along the Fraser Coast.

"I have been in regular contact with local marine tourism operators who are trained in ORRCA Rescue, and believe there is merit in these groups participating in rescuing stranded whales."

RELATED: We need a new whale rescue plan as population grows

An estimated 30,000 humpbacks are currently taking part in the annual east-coast migration.

University of Queensland associate professor Mike Noad said about a third of those visited the Bay during the annual eastern whale migration.

Professor Noad said when whale watching started in 1987 there would have been about 1000 in the Eastern Australian population which doubled every seven years.