Council News

MP calls on Fraser Coast council to eliminate rate payments

Carlie Walker
by
27th Mar 2020 12:55 PM
HINLKLER MP Keith Pitt has called on the Fraser Coast Regional Council to halt rate payments for at least six months amid the coronavirus.

Mr Pitt said both councils that form his electorate, including the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg Regional Council, should eliminate rate payments during the pandemic.

"I congratulate the measures that have been introduced so far, however every level of government needs to play its part," he said.

"The Federal Government has introduced a range of support including cash flow for businesses, assistance for individuals who are now unemployed and stimulus payments.

"Fraser Coast Regional Council has extended the due date for current rates notices and I note that it has asked the CEO to report back with further rates concession option for the next financial year, and update council's financial hardship policy.

"Bundaberg Regional Council has introduced a moratorium on interest for outstanding rates and charges until June.

"This is an unprecedented situation and people need as much help as possible and this is one way our local councils can help both individuals and business."

The Chronicle has contacted both mayoral candidates, Jannean Dean and George Seymour, and the Fraser Coast council for a response.

