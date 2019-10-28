Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.
Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.
News

MP: Cashless card not coming to Maryborough

Jessica Lamb
28th Oct 2019 12:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE cashless debit card trial will not be coming to Maryborough, according to Federal Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.

"If someone was really doing themselves some harm or kids some harm through addiction or another issue where money is part of the problem, you could identify those people through a range of initiatives and approaches, not just income management," he said.

While Mr O'Brien will be watching progress of the trial in Hinkler, he was steadfast.

"The cashless welfare card is not coming to Maryborough. Full stop," he said.

"What I am opposed to is it being a blanket for everyone. We need to allocate taxpayers' money carefully and I believe it needs to be targeted to individuals who we identified need help."

On Friday, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said Maryborough could be included in the regional deal only if it also took part in the cashless card trial. The absence of Maryborough from the deal had been a reason State government would not financially support it.

Mr O'Brien said without the deal he had already delivered projects including the Rheinmetall Nioa munitions factory.

"These things have been happening sooner without the deal, and from what I am seeing with the political squabbling in the Hinkler deal, I am delivering better for Maryborough without a deal."

In Saturday's Chronicle Mr O'Brien was incorrectly quoted as speaking about the cashless card trial instead of the Hinkler deal.

The correct quote is, "Before I make a decision about my electorate being included in the deal I would have to see what is on offer from the Palaszczuk Labor government for Maryborough and the other areas of my electorate like Gympie and Murgon."

More Stories

Show More
cashless card fcpolitics hinkler deal keith pitt mp llew o'brien mp
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Next step for council’s Maryborough admin building

    premium_icon Next step for council’s Maryborough admin building

    News Council received 17 expressions of interest from CBD property owners for property, land or development proposals for Maryborough's new administration building

    BREAKING: Crash closes Bay road

    premium_icon BREAKING: Crash closes Bay road

    News A Hervey Bay road remains closed due to a car crash

    MASSIVE GALLERY: Glitz and glamour of Torbanlea Picnic Races

    premium_icon MASSIVE GALLERY: Glitz and glamour of Torbanlea Picnic Races

    News Were you photographed at the Torbanlea Picnic Races on Saturday?