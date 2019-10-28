MP: Cashless card not coming to Maryborough

THE cashless debit card trial will not be coming to Maryborough, according to Federal Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.

"If someone was really doing themselves some harm or kids some harm through addiction or another issue where money is part of the problem, you could identify those people through a range of initiatives and approaches, not just income management," he said.

While Mr O'Brien will be watching progress of the trial in Hinkler, he was steadfast.

"The cashless welfare card is not coming to Maryborough. Full stop," he said.

"What I am opposed to is it being a blanket for everyone. We need to allocate taxpayers' money carefully and I believe it needs to be targeted to individuals who we identified need help."

On Friday, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt said Maryborough could be included in the regional deal only if it also took part in the cashless card trial. The absence of Maryborough from the deal had been a reason State government would not financially support it.

Mr O'Brien said without the deal he had already delivered projects including the Rheinmetall Nioa munitions factory.

"These things have been happening sooner without the deal, and from what I am seeing with the political squabbling in the Hinkler deal, I am delivering better for Maryborough without a deal."

In Saturday's Chronicle Mr O'Brien was incorrectly quoted as speaking about the cashless card trial instead of the Hinkler deal.

The correct quote is, "Before I make a decision about my electorate being included in the deal I would have to see what is on offer from the Palaszczuk Labor government for Maryborough and the other areas of my electorate like Gympie and Murgon."