MP demands answers in wake of hospital death

Ted Sorensen MP outside the emergency department of Hervey Bay Hospital.

Ted Sorensen MP outside the emergency department of Hervey Bay Hospital.

MEMBER for Hervey Bay, Ted Sorensen, was dismayed to hear about Colleen Cox's case when her husband John approached him.

The 81-yea-old Hervey Bay woman went into Hervey Bay Hospital for hip surgery in July this year and while there was found on the floor of her room as a result of fall.

She suffered brain bleeding and irreversible brain damage before passing away on July 27.

Mr Sorensen said he was open to advocating on John's behalf.

The MP believes if his calls for a crisis management intervention team are ignored, more cases will fall through the cracks.

Mr Sorensen wrote to the Minister for Health Steven Miles on October 11, detailing multiple complaints through his electorate office, to ask for assistance with a "human resources crisis" at the Hervey Bay Hospital.

Mr Sorensen told the Chronicle yesterday he was yet to receive a response.

"The pressure that the hospital staff are working under at this point in time is ridiculous," he said.

"There will be most probably more cases like this if it continues.

"Hearing some of the things I hear at my office … one thing that worries me is staff are scared to speak up because they are scared of getting the sack.

"Someone needs to go in there and take notice of the amount of hours staff are working."

Mr Sorensen claims at least two people per week come to his office with issues regarding the local hospital.

"If my calls for help go unanswered, especially at this point in time, you can't blame the staff who are overworked," he said.

"Especially with the minister not even answering my questions and things like that- you would think these things would be priority.

"I still want crisis intervention to come in and sort it out and be honest and upfront with the staff and stop sending fear into them."

When previously contacted about Mr Sorensen's letter Mr Miles did not address the specific issues raised but said patients at Hervey Bay could expect to be given the "highest quality care".

"We've invested $44.66 million in the state-of-the-art new ED at Hervey Bay hospital. This is already making a difference to performance times," he said.

"Since 2015, we've hired 33 more doctors, 87 more nurses and midwives and five health professionals."