MY HEALTH: Keith Pitt MP will opt in to the data collection service.
Politics

MP dismisses privacy concerns: govt already has your data

Tahlia Stehbens
by
27th Jul 2018 5:00 AM
Subscriber only

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has announced his support for the My Health data collection service, stating he and his family will be "opting in".

"My family unit as myself, my wife and three dependents, we will very, very happily remain inside the My Health process because as a parent who's spent plenty of time in the emergency sections of hospitals with sick children, I think it's a great advantage," he told Sky News Wednesday night.

"People have certainly raised (privacy) as an issue but what I'd say to them is this - Medicare has a whole heap of data. The department of social services has a whole heap of data. The Federal Government on a whole holds lots of data on individuals and companies and it does have to be protected."

