MP Llew O’Brien announces sports grants

SPORT FUNDING: Young Fraser Coast sports stars have been given a boost to take their next steps.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien announced 11 Wide Bay athletes would receive individual sports grants to help them participate in state and national competitions.

Four Fraser Coast athletes were selected.

The recipients were Kirralee McColluch for hockey, Jarrah Kelly for bicycle motocross, Jordan Hoffman for basketball and Thomas McCarroll for softball.

The grants are part of the Federal Government’s Local Sporting Champions program.

The program supports young sportsmen and women between the ages of 12 and 18 to help them meet the costs of competition.

“The cost of participating in these events can be quite high, especially where travel over great distances is required, so this funding will help to ease that pressure on local families,” Mr O’Brien said.

They also help young athletes achieve their goals.

“Wide Bay has a proud reputation of producing outstanding sportsmen and women, and I congratulate these sports stars on their success in this latest round of the Local Sporting Champions program,” Mr O’Brien said.

He said Wide Bay’s sporting champions came from all communities and they participate in a diverse range of sports, doing a fantastic job representing our region in state, national and international competitions.

There were only a limited number of grants on offer, but Mr O’Brien said he was “really impressed by the depth of talent, the level of commitment, and the ambition and pursuit of excellence, that the applicants demonstrated.”