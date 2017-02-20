MP pushes for gov offices to open in region

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt is pushing for State and Federal Government departments to open offices in the region.

As a senate enquiry looks into the logistics of moving more government departments into regional areas, Mr Pitt is urging local and State Government members, and chambers of commerce, to support a shift of public offices moving to the Fraser Coast.

"(A total of) 33% of Australians live in regions, and they're just as entitled as people who live in the city," Mr Pitt said.

"Housing is still affordable in regional areas like Hinkler, whether you buy a home in Hervey Bay, Bundaberg or Childers."

Mr Pitt said there were significant savings in moving commonwealth agencies to regional areas.

"It's estimated that relocating the Rural Industries RDC to Wagga Wagga from Canberra will deliver savings of about $1.2 million per year, including $266,000 in rent alone," he said.

"If they (public sector workers) can live in the city and provide services up here, then the opposite can happen too."

Mr Pitt said the amount of jobs created by new offices would depend on the size of the department.

When asked if there were any particular departments Mr Pitt would like to see set up in the region, he said people on the Fraser Coast currently had an opportunity to highlight which ones they would want.

"This is an opportunity for the residents, councils, businesses and organisations to have their say on which agencies they'd like to see here," he said. "I wouldn't want to pre-empt the outcome of the inquiry."

The inquiry will look into the operation, effectiveness and consequences of relocating corporate commonwealth entities, as well as the economic, environmental and capability implications.

Fraser Coast councillor for innovation Paul Truscott said he welcomed the opportunity to bring government departments to the region.

"It is a great outcome for the Fraser Coast," Cr Truscott said.

"It will increase job opportunities and confidence in the region."

The closing date for public submissions is March 10.

