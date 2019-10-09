One Coast school to be cooled, but more needed says MP

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the 2019-20 State Budget included an additional $100 million over four years for air-conditioning classrooms, including those outside the existing Cooler Schools Zone.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the 2019-20 State Budget included an additional $100 million over four years for air-conditioning classrooms, including those outside the existing Cooler Schools Zone. y_seki

JUST one Fraser Coast school will be included in the first round of a new program delivering air-conditioning into classrooms.

Sunbury State School was one of 15 schools to be included in the priority air-conditioning program.

The total cost to air-condition the 15 schools is about $6 million.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the 2019-20 State Budget included an additional $100 million over four years for air-conditioning classrooms, including those outside the existing Cooler Schools Zone.

"This is great news for the students, teachers and parents of these school communities, as well as for local air-conditioning contractors who will be engaged to do the work," Ms Palaszczuk said.

But Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen said the State Government wasn't doing enough to cool down schools in the region.

"I think it is unreasonable, especially since Urangan State High School was built for air-conditioning, which makes it hotter when there is none," he said.

"Last year some of the staff nearly fainted, it is unreasonable to build schools for air-conditioning and not put them in it.

"It definitely affects how students learn in school."

The LNP has committed to getting air-conditioning installed in every Queensland classroom.

"This will improve the working environment for staff and students," LNP leader Deb Frecklington said.

"It is unfair for our kids to slug it out in hotboxes while all other government buildings have the luxury of air-conditioning."