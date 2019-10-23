MP TO COUNCILLOR: Maddern committed until the end of term

Councillor Anne Maddern at the Maryborough Landfill outlining the changes to the tip process due to the State Government's waste levy.

Councillor Anne Maddern at the Maryborough Landfill outlining the changes to the tip process due to the State Government's waste levy. Contributed

DIVISION 2 councillor Anne Maddern revealed she will take a step back from politics after spending the better part of a decade representing the region.

Cr Maddern was elected to the council in 2016 after serving as State Member for Maryborough from 2012 to 2015.

Despite the announcement, Cr Maddern promised her commitment to bridging the gap between the Fraser Coast's regional communities covered by her division would not waiver.

"When I was elected I realised a lot of the smaller communities felt isolated and as though they were not a part of the region," she said.

"My goal was to make sure they were included and make a connection between them and their council.

"They have most of the same issues as the general population like roads, rates, garbage and water.

"There is still work to do and I am very happy with the progress and I would like to see it continue on."

Cr Maddern said a number of factors came into her decision to retire.

Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough. Councillor Anne Maddern. Valerie Horton

"It dawned on me I am not getting any younger," she said.

"My dearly beloved husband has given up 10 years and I believe it is time now to do things for him and focus on my family."

Cr Maddern said she was proud of setting up the small communities advisory groups which meet quarterly and provide training and information sessions.

"I believe in transparency for everyone," she said.

"I believe in a deliberative democratic process, where the community gets to have their say on council's projects. It gives people ownership of their council."

Cr Maddern said she would continue to "work flat-out until the end" and believed the council would continue forward.

While it was her time to step back, she said she hoped more women would enter politics.

"I know for some people not having very many women in council leadership has been an issue as all the executive management are male," she said.

"Personally I have found them all great to work with.

"I would like to see more women put their hand up but I do not believe in quotas. I wanted to get elected on my own merit.

"I understand it can be a tough gig to run for council if you have children and work but I am always supportive of women who put their hand up to run."