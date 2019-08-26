MP: Uber would 'cannibalise' Maryborough taxis

NO TO UBER: Maryborough state member Bruce Saunders at a Heritage City taxi rank.

BRUCE Saunders would not support Uber if the ride-share giant showed interest in the Heritage City.

The Maryborough MP said the local taxi industry could be "cannibalised”.

Uber is thriving in Hervey Bay but Mr Saunders said it would not fit into Maryborough's economy.

He said since Uber launched in Australia, no one had approached him about bringing it to the Heritage City.

"We haven't got the population here and it would just cannibalise a business we've already got here,” he said.

If a competitor came to town, it would be bad news for all involved, he said.

"Then we'd end up with both taxis and Uber going out of business.”

Mr Saunders, who has used an Uber once in Brisbane, said he did not believe the people of Maryborough wanted Uber.

He also could not see any reason the company would see Maryborough as a potential market.

Not enough money was spent on taxis to justify another provider, he said.

"My understanding is there's not enough money spent on taxis,” he said.

"I don't think they'll come to Maryborough.

He questioned why Maryborough would need another option when the existing service was of a high standard.

"I think we're adequately serviced by the taxis. The taxis here do a great job.”