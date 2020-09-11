MP vows to block Chinese ownership of Mackay coal terminal

Coal ships queued up at Hay Point and Dalrymple Bay Coal loading facilities. Picture: Daryl Wright

DAWSON MP George Christensen says he will stop any Chinese investors from snapping up a Mackay-based coal terminal.

News Queensland reported plans for a float of Brookfield's Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal are looming.

It is understood private equity group Brookfield wants to embark on an Initial Public Offering by the end of the year.

It is believed the group is aiming for an IPO worth about $700 million.

Brookfield has hired advisers including Bank of America, HSBC, Citi and Credit Suisse to get the transaction under way.

Sharing an article about the float on Facebook, Mr Christensen wrote: "I will be making sure such a strategic local and national asset does not fall into the hands of Communist China."

He was referring to reports Chinese investors had shied away from Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal over concerns their bid would be knocked back by the Foreign Investment Review Board.

The terminal, based at the Port of Hay Point, operates around the clock, exporting thermal and metallurgical coal from Central Queensland's Bowen Basin mines to ports around the world.