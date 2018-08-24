'MPs are lost in their own bulls**t': O'Brien blasts Libs

HAPPIER TIMES: PM for the moment, Malcolm Turnbull meets with Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien to discuss road funding. Mr O'Brien says real issues are what matter but the Libs are lost in ego.

"I AM hugely disappointed in the Liberal Party," Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said from Canberra this morning.

Mr O'Brien accused Liberal politicians of dragging both their party and the Nationals to electoral defeat, by putting ego ahead of political reality.

And he says that even if a viable Liberal leader (and Prime Minister) emerges, a new leader will mean a new Coalition agreement and the Nationals would be seeking a much better deal.

"I am extremely disappointed.

"If they keep on like this, they will be fighting over the spoils of defeat (at the next federal election).

"They're dragging us out of government.

"I feel like going into the Liberal Party room today and giving them all a serve. My experience is that some MPs get lost in their own self-importance and b.s.," he said.

And he says it shows that some people in politics do not have what it takes to represent people.

"We need to inject more real people into Canberra, and that goes for both sides," he said.

"I'm on my way into the Nationals' meeting and the Liberals are having theirs.

"I may be LNP in Queensland, but in Canberra I am absolutely National Party," he said.

"The Nationals are rock solid united in our stance - and that is to ensure we leverage the best deal for our regional communities out of what is a very ordinary event in the Liberal leadership contest.

"If there is a new leader, a new Coalition agreement will need to be made and I will ensure that Wide Bay is put first in any new Coaltiion deal.

"I think they can redeem themselves and part of that is to improve things in the regions.

"I will do what I do down here (in Canberra) and work to get my share for Wide Bay..

"You might say the Nationals are really peed off," he said.