MP's cashless card ultimatum for Maryborough

HINKLER MP has issued an ultimatum, Maryborough can be included in the regional deal only if they also take part in the cashless card trial.

Keith Pitt said he was also willing to compromise on the regional deal's boundary, and would open it up to Maryborough.

The absence of Maryborough from the deal had been a reason why the state government would not financially support it.

Mr Pitt had a condition.

Maryborough would have to be part of the cashless debit card rollout to benefit.

The federal parliament and senate would have to approve the debit card expansion to this area.

Ms Trad said that Maryborough did not need to be part of the Cashless Debit Card system in order to fit in with the regional deal.

"We've said all along that including Maryborough in this regional deal makes sense, it doesn't need to be tied to the Cashless Debit Card program," she said.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said he saw no advantage in being involved in the Hinkler Deal for Maryborough as there was no extra money being offered by the state government.

"At the moment we are playing with hypotheticals, there is no deal," he said.

"I have delivered for Maryborough, and delivered handsomely without a deal.

"Before I make a decision about my electorate being included in the cashless card trial I would have to see what is on offer from the Palaszczuk Labor government for Maryborough and the other areas of my electorate like Gympie and Murgon."