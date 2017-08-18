29°
News

MPs exchange fire, outline plans to get region back to work

Jessica Grewal
| 18th Aug 2017 12:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THEY blame each other for the region's jobs crisis but what do the major parties plan to do about it?

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is confident her recent State Budget pledge to invest $649 million into infrastructure projects that will support 1800 jobs across the Fraser Coast is a start.

In a statement the premier said her government was working on "restoring the front line services" she says were cut on Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen's watch.

 

Can the budget help Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's fortunes in regional Queensland? Pic Mark Calleja
Can the budget help Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's fortunes in regional Queensland? Pic Mark Calleja Tara Croser

She said the government was also working with the council through the next two rounds of the Work for Queensland program where $76 million has been commitment job- generating projects in the Wide Bay-Burnett.

The government claims the program has directly helped more than 1200 people in the region to get jobs in the last 12 months.

Labor's Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders told the Chronicle he remained committed to working with local industry like Downer Rail, Maryborough Sugar Factory and Hyne Timber by ensuring rail contracts went to Maryborough and encouraging biofuel opportunities.

In response, Mr Sorensen said Labor's crisis has hit especially hard in Wide Bay, 800 young people had reportedly lost their jobs in the last 12 months.

The LNP claims youth unemployment in Hervey Bay and Maryborough is currently at 23.5 per cent, up 2.5 per cent in the last year giving our region the unenviable status of having the second-highest jobless rate in the state.

If elected, Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls says the LNP will create 20,000 jobs for young Queenslanders through a plan which will provide a $5,000 incentive to businesses to take on new apprentices.

 

POWER STRUGGLE: QLD Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls talks about farmers with high electricity costs in Bundaberg.
POWER STRUGGLE: QLD Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls talks about farmers with high electricity costs in Bundaberg. Paul Donaldson BUN100717LNP2

A $500 voucher for trade bosses to buy the tools they need to complete their apprenticeships would also be on offer.

He's also promised to reinstate the $500 million Royalties for Regions program, dumped by Labor , which he says will "build roads and other identified local infrastructure needs in Hervey Bay and Maryborough".

Mr Sorensen recently spoke in parliament about cuts to the region's road funding which took an $80 million hit this year.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcpolitics

Man, 18, starts a fight outside fast food restaurant

Man, 18, starts a fight outside fast food restaurant

The Point Vernon resident pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault and wilful damage.

11 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Aug 18-19)

WHALE OF A TIME: This weekend's Paddle out for the Whales event will be sure to attract crowds from across the region.

Strapped for things to do this weekend? Check out our guide.

'Get on with the job': Local Govt minister warns council

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Mayor Chris Loft.

It comes after an explosive council meeting on Wednesday.

Nefertiti dancers are set to shake up the whale parade

Nicky Theuerkauf (second left) and the Nefertiti Belly Dance Group will take part in Saturday’s Whale Festival Parade.

Annual whale parade will light up Hervey Bay's Esplanade.

Local Partners

Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood

MORE good news for celebrity chef Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood.

ATO pop-up kiosk offers tax time tools

BE THOROUGH: The ATO is will have a pop-up kiosk at Stockland Shopping Centre this week to help residents confidently lodge their tax return online.

The Hervey Bay pop-up kiosk is one of many that the ATO will host across Australia...

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

JENNIFER Lawrence has been dethroned as Hollywood’s highest paying actress by another star. Can you guess who?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

The Bachelor Australia: Awful joke leaves Matty stunned

Sharlene’s mouth hangs agape after her car crash breakup.

I’m actually one of the bachelorettes — I’m not the external caterer

Samsung set for bigger, beach friendly Note 8

Samsung will be going bigger than ever to launch its Note 8 after this year's launch of the S8.

Water, dust, now sand-resistant?

GoT fan’s epic ‘Littlefinger’ theory

A fan has shared her epic theory on Littlefinger.

SPOILER ALERT: One fan has shared a shock theory.

Prestige View, Prestige Address

15/558 Charlton Esp, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

Pier One Apartments A magnificent apartment on the Esplanade, located opposite the historic Urangan Pier overlooking the majestic blue ocean waters to nearby...

MUST BE SOLD

11 Earl ST Vincent Circuit, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LARGE 4 Bedroom home with 2 Bathrooms LARGE Lounge room and Separate Family / lounge Room covered and concrete Rear Patio or Entertaining Area great rear access...

MOTIVATED VENDOR REQUIRES IMMEDIATE SALE

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

SERIOUS SELLER

6/318 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $240,000

Townhouse located in a sought after area of Scarness. The main bedroom boasts a walk-in-robe, plus a balcony to the main bedroom with sea views, where you can...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 $465,000

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

Stunning Sea and Island Views

65 Ocean Outlook, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This incredible full acre block (4077m2) sits high on top of Turtle ... $250,000

This incredible full acre block (4077m2) sits high on top of Turtle Cove. Boasting spectacular views of Fraser Island and the Great Sandy Straits. Blocks don't...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 $439,000

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Bush and beach hobby farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 2 3 $650,000

Under 15 minutes to beaches, Stocklands, restaurant, cafes and airport in Hervey Bay 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees plus cleared acreage.

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry