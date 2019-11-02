MPs exchange letters over Hinkler Regional Deal spat

THE State Government’s ongoing fight to include Maryborough in the Hinkler Regional Deal has led to a terse exchange of letters between the city’s MP Bruce Saunders and Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien.

In the letter sent by Mr Saunders, he said he had written to Mr O’Brien on behalf of their shared community asking him to clarify his position on the inclusion of Maryborough in the deal.

“The jointly funded state and federal government Regional Deal could have the ability to revitalise our town, bringing much-needed infrastructure funding together by multiple levels of government,” he wrote.

In the letter, Mr Saunders said Hinkler MP Keith Pitt had given an ultimatum – either Maryborough accept a trial of the cashless debit card, or be cut out of the deal.

“Will you condemn Mr Pitt over his stance that Maryborough can only be included in the deal if your government rolls out the cashless welfare card in Maryborough?” Mr Saunders wrote.

Mr O’Brien responded to Mr Saunders’ letter this week, questioning his “sincerity and willingness to be involved in a deal that includes Wide Bay”.

“Also the timing of your communication reeks of a stunt given State Cabinet is about to visit Maryborough and a state election is due to be held in just under 12 months,” he wrote.

Mr O’Brien said he took his responsibility to stand up for the Wide Bay seriously.

“I have no hesitation in fighting for Wide Bay’s fair share of programs and projects ...” he wrote.

“Finally, and as you are aware, I have always been opposed to the blanket rollout of the cashless debit card in the electorate of Wide Bay.”