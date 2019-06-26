Menu
Bruce Highway upgrades: Turnoff to Maryborough on the A1.
Bruce Highway upgrades: Turnoff to Maryborough on the A1. Cody Fox
MPs respond to residents' calls to fix deadly roads

Jessica Lamb
26th Jun 2019 5:33 PM
BOTH federal Fraser Coast MPs have backed calls for the region's roads to be fixed.

Wide Bay's Llew O'Brien and Hinkler's Keith Pitt spoke out after a recent RACQ survey revealed Fraser Coast residents were desperate for safety upgrades on our roads, with the Bruce Highway singled out as a particular problem.

Mr O'Brien, a former road crash investigator, said he had seen many lives lost on the Bruce Highway and was committed to getting the major stretch upgraded.

"The Liberal and Nationals Government has given priority to the development and delivery of the $1 billion Cooroy to Curra Section D Project, with Australian Government funding of $800 million," Mr O'Brien said.

Mr Pitt said roads were a top priority in the Hinkler electorate, pointing to projects outlined in the Hinkler Regional Deal.

"A number of roads in the Hinkler electorate have been identified as a priority in the Hinkler Regional Deal and the Federal Government has committed $85.7 million for these projects," he said.

Councillor Denis Chapman said Fraser Coast Regional Council had allocated about a third of the $119 million capital works spend towards roads, bridges and drainage projects throughout the region in the 2019/20 budget adopted this week.

"This includes works for maintenance, resurfacing and road reconstructions," he said.

As part of its Transport Priorities Survey, RACQ gave more than 2000 Queenslanders a hypothetical $100 million and asked how they would spend it to improve their local transport network.

RACQ spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said they would allocate almost two-thirds of their total budget to delivering upgrades on the local and state-controlled road networks.

Ms Ross said respondents would allocate around one quarter of their budgets to boosting public transport.

"This is because more than 60 per cent of locals consider public transport in the region to be insufficient," she said.

State member for Maryborough, Bruce Saunders and member for Hervey Bay, Ted Sorensen were contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of going to press.

