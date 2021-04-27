MPs revenge plan after Facebook ban

Controversial MP Craig Kelly has accused Facebook of "slander and smear" and has vowed to introduce anti-Facebook legislation in parliament after the social media giant removed his profile.

The member for Hughes, who joined the crossbench in February, was permanently removed from the platform on Monday for "repeated" spreading of misinformation about COVID-19.

He had previously been temporarily suspended and had multiple posts removed.

Facebook said in a statement on Monday that they didn't allow anyone, "including elected officials, to share misinformation about COVID-19 that could lead to imminent physical harm or (misinformation about) COVID-19 vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts."

"We have clear policies against this type of content and have removed Mr Kelly's Facebook page for repeated violations of this policy," a Facebook spokesperson said.

Speaking to 2GB's Ben Fordham on Tuesday morning, the Hughes MP - who said he received a text from someone high up in the company to let him know he was being de-platformed - said it was the "electronic version of book burning."

"They simply don't like what I say," Mr Kelly said.

"My page unashamedly promotes very conservative values, and Facebook obviously don't like that … They refuse to even say the exact reason or to point out what I allegedly said."

Craig Kelly said Facebook’s sway over Australia was dangerous. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

Mr Kelly said he averaged one million interactions each month, in what he believes is "probably the highest among federal politicians."

"Facebook are a foreign entity … but they act as though they're above the law. That's completely unacceptable," Mr Kelly said.

"Here you've got a group that wants to silence an elected Australian official. It's completely unacceptable that we have such censorship in our society."

Mr Kelly said he would move to introduce legislation similar to that of US states Florida and Texas, which seeks to "put a reign on Facebook".

"You cannot have a group with market dominance censoring political opinions in the country," he said.

"Someone has got to stand up to these bullies and thugs.

"Everyone should be outraged that a foreign entity can do this."

Originally published as MPs revenge plan after Facebook ban