MP's same-sex marriage decision divides Bundy

THE office of Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has undergone some colourful decorating after the announcement of the legalisation of same-sex marriage.

This morning, Bundaberg residents snapped photos of a rainbow flag hanging on the outside of the office on Woongarra Street.

Mr Pitt came under fire from social media users yesterday after it was revealed he voted against the Same-Sex Marriage Bill.

"What a very sad indictment that our Member for Hinkler, Keith Pitt ignored democracy and the majority of Hinkler voters and Australian voters and voted against the Marriage Equality Bill in Parliament," Allan Cook said.

"He's paid to represent his constituents. Voting against the will of his electorate no matter how close the vote was a cowardly act," Joe Woznitza said.

The Bill passed in a landslide in Parliament making same-sex marriage legal in Australia.

Mr Pitt said he could not support the legislation because he did not believe it adequately addressed the concerns of many in the Hinkler electorate around religious freedoms, parental choice and the right for parents to raise their children as they see fit.

"I was aware of the opportunity to abstain from the vote today, but in this place I believe you should always have the courage of your convictions," he said.

While many residents questioned his decision, many praised Mr Pitt for standing up for what he believed in.

"Thank you Mr Pitt for standing up for your convictions in regard to amendments put forward," Jennifer Taylor said.

"Thanks Keith it takes courage to stand for what you believe in," Lorrie Applin said.

In the Hinkler electorate, a breakdown of the historic vote showed a little more than 80,000 people took part in the voluntary same-sex marriage survey and returned a yes vote by a slim 50.7% margin with 49.3% voting no.

Mr Pitt was one of four MPs to vote against the Same-Sex Marriage Bill.