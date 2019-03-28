MPs stick to their guns despite One Nation controversy

CONTROVERSIAL: Video still from an Al Jazeera Investigations report into One Nation's trip to America to solicit funding from the powerful NRA featuring One Nation Chief of Staff, James Ashby and Queensland Leader Steve Dickson.

CONTROVERSIAL: Video still from an Al Jazeera Investigations report into One Nation's trip to America to solicit funding from the powerful NRA featuring One Nation Chief of Staff, James Ashby and Queensland Leader Steve Dickson. Al Jazeera

CONTROVERSY has gripped One Nation in the wake of allegations that senior members of the political party sought millions of dollars worth of donations from US guns rights group, the National Rifle Association.

But the alleged actions of James Ashby and Steve Dickson, Pauline Hanson's chief of staff James Ashby and One Nation's Queensland leader, have not been enough to sway the region's federal members from urging voters to preference the Greens last at the upcoming election.

Yesterday Hinkler MP Keith Pitt slammed the actions of the One Nation figures, who were caught on camera negotiating with the NRA in a bid to seize the balance of power in the federal parliament and weaken Australia's gun laws.

But he said the Greens should still be preferenced last.

"I think One Nation candidates need to be asked if they support the position One Nation has clearly taken on foreign influence on Australian laws, and if they do, they should step down as candidates immediately," he said.

"Preferences are determined by the State LNP in consultation with candidates and as the election hasn't been called it is not known who all the candidates are.

"The most radical, and potentially economy-destroying political party is the Greens and they should be last on every how-to-vote card."

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said he did not support the policies of either party, but "the Greens' extreme energy, anti-agriculture, open border policies and death duties would be devastating to our country and particularly the regions if they were implemented".

"For this reason I lean heavily toward putting the Greens last on any how-to-vote card," he said.

He didn't mince words when it came to One Nation.

"I also think it's shocking that the political party that calls itself One Nation has solicited donations from organisations in other nations," Mr O'Brien said.

"I think all members of One Nation must seriously consider whether they should continue to be associated with the clowns who went to the US and participated in this scandal.

"People can make up their own minds where they want their preferences to go, but if they want a strong economy, secure borders, a better highway, and record investments in health and education they only need give their first preference to the LNP and the rest don't really matter."

Footage of Mr Ashby and Mr Dickson talking about taking donations from the NRA was released after an undercover investigation by news organisation Al Jazeera.

Both men have said it was up to One Nation leader Pauline Hanson to decide whether they had to resign.

Mr Ashby has also called on Al Jazeera to release all the footage of their recorded conversations so they could be put into context.

He denied they were out to change Australian gun laws.

Mr Ashby said the main point of meeting with the NRA was to understand and learn from the techniques they had used to help the Trump campaign, such as robocalling, text messaging streams and live phone calls, denying the party was seeking a donation of up to $20million from the NRA.

Hinkler's One Nation candidate Damian Huxham declined to comment.