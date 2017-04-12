29°
Mr Bunny hops into hospital to give kids a special surprise

Annie Perets
| 12th Apr 2017 5:24 PM
WHAT A SURPRISE: Evie Oswin had a special visitor say hello during her stay at Hervey Bay Hospital.
WHAT A SURPRISE: Evie Oswin had a special visitor say hello during her stay at Hervey Bay Hospital.

EVIE Oswin got an early surprise from the Easter Bunny this year.

The two-year-old was staying in the pediatrics ward of Hervey Bay Hospital when the life-sized famous rabbit came to say hello.

Face to face with the Easter Bunny's big fluffy ears and bright pink nose, Evie was lost for words as he showered her with chocolate eggs.

She even got to feed him some carrots.

Pediatrics ward acting nurse unit manager Sally-Anne Smith said the special guest's visit was quite a treat for their young patients.

"We really appreciate them [Mr Bunny and friends] coming in and putting smiles on the children's faces," she said.

"The ward was very quiet now in the lead-up to Easter."

Bunnings organised the Easter Bunny and his helper to come into the Hervey Bay Hospital, which has become an annual Easter tradition for them.

Hopping door to door, the Easter Bunny said it warmed his heart getting the opportunity to brighten up the days of the children he got to meet.

"It is a privilege getting to visit these young people that are going through a tough time," Mr Bunny said.

"And seeing them smile just gives me an amazing feeling."

Though Evie has had one visit from the Easter Bunny, he said she'll get more yummy treats this weekend.

"I'll see you soon, Evie," Mr Bunny said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  easter 2015 fchealth fcoffbeat fraser coast hervey bay hospital

