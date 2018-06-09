MSF boss explains why sugarcane loads aren't covered

GREEN waste trailing off the back of sugarcane trucks may be a nuisance for drivers, but the scattered leaf matter is a small price to pay.

MSF Sugar general manager Stewart Norton said there was an 18-hour window for freshly-cut sugarcane to be transported to the mill and processed.

This, he said, leaves little room for securing loads.

"Cane is perishable, so when it's harvested it starts to deteriorate,” Mr Norton said.

"We've looked at tarping the load, but it's virtually impossible with the timeframes we've got, it would require a complete distance change to get a bin to trap cane waste.”

Mr Norton said the leaf matter was better for the environment, as it reduced runoff from cane fields that burned their harvest.

He said the company routinely followed guidelines for securing their transport loads and spent about $220,000 in sheeting the sides of their B-Double trucks to reduce waste.

"We do get a bit of cane trash, but our cane is still much better for sugar quality and efficiency in the mill,” Mr Norton said.

90 per cent of the sugarcane harvested in the Fraser Coast is cut green.