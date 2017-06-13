MSF predicts lower harvest from weather impacts

DROUGHT conditions in Maryborough and unpredictable weather across the region has resulted in a lower prediction for this year's crushing harvest.

A harvest of only 540,000 tonnes has been predicted from the Maryborough mill.

MSF Sugar CEO Mike Barry said the company's four mills were expected to produce about 4.4 million tonnes of sugarcane from this season.

"Our mills... work to achieve the best possible crop what- ever the conditions,” he said.

The crush estimates are lower than the previous season's record throughput of 4.85 million tonnes, largely due to the impact of inconsistent weather conditions on crop growth.