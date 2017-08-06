MSF Sugar launches cane rail safety campaign

SUGAR RUSH: Cane train driver's assistant Robert Smith sees out the season close on the cane railway.Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

MSF Sugar has launched a railway safety campaign to highlight the need for the public to be vigilant during the cane crushing season.

With trains now operating across almost 800km of the railway, MSF Sugar CEO Mike Barry said the campaign was designed to highlight the importance of vigilance while crossing the cane rail network.

He said complacency would set in among motorists due to the rail network sitting dormant for about half the year.

"(It) becomes active for the last half of the year during the cane crushing season which generally runs from June to December, depending on the milling region," Mr Barry said.

"Our cane rail network is critical to the industry and the safety of our employees and general public is paramount."