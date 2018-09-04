Muay Thai champions launch martial arts gym in Hervey Bay

MARTIAL ARTS: Courtney Rainbow and Jack McInnes with some of the students at Rippers Gym Muay Thai Hervey Bay.

MARTIAL ARTS: Courtney Rainbow and Jack McInnes with some of the students at Rippers Gym Muay Thai Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman

THEY'VE fought on some of the world's biggest stages.

Now, Muay Thai champions Courtney Rainbow and Jack McInnes are excited to be running their own gym in their beloved home town of Hervey Bay.

Rippers Gym Muay Thai Hervey Bay is officially open for business, with the timetable incorporating classes for different ages.

The champion pair, who have 26 years of experience in Muay Thai between them, hope the activity will serve as a self-confidence boost for participants just like it did for them.

"We were both bullied as children,” Ms Rainbow said.

"When we both started Muay Thai, it made us feel like we had a second family and that's what we want to create.

"We met at Muay Thai too.”

Mr McInnes is a two-time Australian Muay Thai champion, while Ms Rainbow has a gold medal from a world championships and was a Queensland champion twice - just to name some of their impressive credentials.

Last year, McInnes went head-to-head against Quade Cooper in a boxing match at Adelaide Oval.

They're eager to help people train whether it's for fun, or preparing for a serious competition. Learning self defence is a major component of Muay Thai.

"Knowing self defence is a good life skill for everyone, including children,” she said.

"It helps build confidence.”

The couple's three-year-old son is loving the new facility on Boat Harbour Dr.

"We never tell him to join, but he does it on his own and he loves it,” she said.

"Muay Thai is a form of martial arts which uses punches, kicks, elbows and knee strikes.”

Rippers Gym Muay Thai Hervey Bay is located at 184 Boat Harbour Dr, Hervey Bay. For more information call 0417794932 or check out the gym's Facebook page.