Much-loved M’boro venue set to open its doors again

The Deck & Anchor is set to open its doors by the Mary River.

IT WAS once Muddy Waters and then 71 Wharf.

Now, Maryborough’s prime riverside restaurant is in new hands and will open its doors on Wednesday.

The Deck & Anchor, operated by Billie Sweet and Phil Roberts, is set to offer the city another up-market dining option.

Ms Sweet said she had loved visiting 71 Wharf for meals before it was forced to close its doors due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

“The locals have really missed it,” Ms Sweet said.

While it’s the first time the couple has operated a restaurant, they are seasoned small business chiefs.

Mr Roberts runs a diesel mechanic workshop and Ms Sweet used to manage Walker St News and Sandy’s Fish & Chips in Walker St.

Ms Sweet said musicians would perform every Sunday at the venue, much like when 71 Wharf was operating.

“I'm looking forward to seeing the deck filled with people,” she said.

The restaurant has a full-time chef, Toni Towell, and everything from the dressing to the cakes is made in house.

Ms Sweet said the chef had planned the menu, which will also have vegetarian and gluten free options.

Bookings are still limited due to COVID restrictions, with up to 50 people able to dine at the restaurant.

To make a booking, call 4121 3943.