Mud-crabs halt Redbacks under 18 State Cup four-peat attempt
TOUCH FOOTBALL:The Redlands Mud-crabs deny the Rockhampton Redbacks four-peat attempt in the under 18 boys final at the Junior State Cup.
In front of a large crowd that surrounded field one, the Mud-crabs won 4-3 in the first drop-off after the match was tied 3-3 at full time.
It was a fitting match for a grand final and the result could have easily gone the other way.
Congratulations to both teams for an entertaining final.
Make sure you pop back in the morning for a full wrap-up of today's finals action and photo gallery