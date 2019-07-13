Menu
Redlands Mud Crabs supporters cheering on their teams during the Junior State Cup.
Mud-crabs halt Redbacks under 18 State Cup four-peat attempt

BRENDAN BOWERS
13th Jul 2019
TOUCH FOOTBALL:The Redlands Mud-crabs deny the Rockhampton Redbacks four-peat attempt in the under 18 boys final at the Junior State Cup.

In front of a large crowd that surrounded field one, the Mud-crabs won 4-3 in the first drop-off after the match was tied 3-3 at full time.

It was a fitting match for a grand final and the result could have easily gone the other way.

Congratulations to both teams for an entertaining final.

