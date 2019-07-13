Mud-crabs halt Redbacks under 18 State Cup four-peat attempt

Redlands Mud Crabs supporters cheering on their teams during the Junior State Cup.

Redlands Mud Crabs supporters cheering on their teams during the Junior State Cup. Contributed

TOUCH FOOTBALL:The Redlands Mud-crabs deny the Rockhampton Redbacks four-peat attempt in the under 18 boys final at the Junior State Cup.

In front of a large crowd that surrounded field one, the Mud-crabs won 4-3 in the first drop-off after the match was tied 3-3 at full time.

It was a fitting match for a grand final and the result could have easily gone the other way.

Congratulations to both teams for an entertaining final.

Make sure you pop back in the morning for a full wrap-up of today's finals action and photo gallery