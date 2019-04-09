Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Muffin Break Chermside. The store manager has chastised employees for disposing of out-of-date meat, revealing she was sick and tired of retrieving it from bins
Muffin Break Chermside. The store manager has chastised employees for disposing of out-of-date meat, revealing she was sick and tired of retrieving it from bins
Health

Cafe manager pulls out-of-date meat from bin to serve

by Nic Darveniza
9th Apr 2019 5:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUFFIN Break store manager has chastised employees for disposing of out-of-date meat, revealing she was sick and tired of retrieving it from bins.

The messages, shared with The Courier-Mail by a staff member, describe a Westfield Chermside store manager anger at the discovery of shaved ham in the bin the day after its best-before date.

"The price of a bag of shaved ham are $10.25, times 2 are $20.25 (sic) was been ready to wasted," the message read.

"I took them out from bin still trying to use it, but should I always doing this? Is it right thing to do? Of coarse (sic) not! But anyone ready to pay for $20.50?

"There are lots of stuff has been wasted like this way, however this shop really can't afford this waste anymore."

Muffin Break Chermside. The store manager has chastised employees for disposing of out-of-date meat, revealing she was sick and tired of retrieving it from bins
Muffin Break Chermside. The store manager has chastised employees for disposing of out-of-date meat, revealing she was sick and tired of retrieving it from bins

 

The store manager has chastised employees for disposing of out-of-date meat, revealing she was sick and tired of retrieving it from bins
The store manager has chastised employees for disposing of out-of-date meat, revealing she was sick and tired of retrieving it from bins

 

Ms Song's message on Wednesday morning informed staff that those who failed to follow her rules would work fewer hours.

A teen whistleblower said it was likely that staff felt pressured into complying with the manager's demands.

"It felt so unfair to us all," the employee said.

"I'm not sure if the message was Jan's idea or if she'd been told by her bosses to do it, but there are workers here who are still in school.

"People tend to follow Jan's order quite intensely because she's very bossy and everything has to happen as she says.

"People wouldn't have been happy about it but they'd have followed her orders because they didn't want to get in trouble or lose their jobs.

Muffin Break Chermside. The store manager has chastised employees for disposing of out-of-date meat, revealing she was sick and tired of retrieving it from bins
Muffin Break Chermside. The store manager has chastised employees for disposing of out-of-date meat, revealing she was sick and tired of retrieving it from bins

"I don't want anyone to lose their job, but I'd rather someone lose their job and customers be safe than a customer gets ill."

The employee has not yet formally given notice but said she has no intention of working at Muffin Break again.

A Muffin Break spokesman said the company, whose tagline is "Always Fresh", had launched an investigation into the Chermside store.

"Muffin Break is committed to the highest standards of food safety and workplace health and safety, and we do not condone these alleged practices.

"We take any breach of regulations for food safety and workplace health and safety very seriously.

"We are currently conducting a full investigation and have our operational staff onsite today."

Ms Song was unable to be contacted for comment.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks food contamination muffin break out of date meat

Top Stories

    TIPPED OFF: Good Samaritan fed-up with forest dumping

    premium_icon TIPPED OFF: Good Samaritan fed-up with forest dumping

    News During the 20 years Steph Sillitoe has lived at her Maryborough home, a constant stream of filth has showed up in nearby bushland.

    FASTEST IN THE COUNTRY: Taylor takes gold, bronze

    premium_icon FASTEST IN THE COUNTRY: Taylor takes gold, bronze

    Athletics Just a few months ago, Taylor had never worn a pair of sprint shoes

    Event connects young people with industry leaders

    premium_icon Event connects young people with industry leaders

    News Owen Reed knows you're never too young to prepare for the future.