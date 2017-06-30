Mugged grandma says she's living in fear after assault

IN FEAR: Jill Baker was attacked in broad daylight and left with a broken leg after an attempted bag-snatch on Freshwater St.

A GRANDMA battling cancer, says she is living in fear after she was mugged and bashed in an alleged daylight robbery.

Jill Baker, 69, was walking to the bank when she was allegedly confronted by a group of teens in Freshwater St on May 22.

She was allegedly pushed to the ground and her bag snatched before the group fled.

Strangers, who discovered her lying on the ground, came to her aid.

Yesterday, Mrs Baker, who had to undergo surgery to repair her femur (hip joint) and now requires a walking stick, told the Chronicle she felt trapped and angry in the town she had always loved.

She has been forced to postpone an operation to remove cancer from her bladder until she has recovered from her injuries.

An active retiree, she has also been robbed of her freedom to go on daily walks, something she is used to doing for "at least a couple of hours every day”.

Even worse, she is living in her kitchen area as she can't get upstairs to her bedroom.

"I've lost my life for a few months,” Mrs Baker said.

"I don't feel safe any more.

"Hervey Bay is a place for retirees, it's a peaceful place but it has been ruined.”

While haunted by memories of her ordeal, Mrs Baker said she was determined to one day "keep walking even if it kills me”.

She said she was forever grateful to the police and support workers who helped her, and warned other retirees to be more aware of their surroundings.

"Imagine if this happened to someone aged in their 80s or 90s,” she said.

Two of the teenage co-accused, an under-age male and an 18-year-old female who allegedly drove the getaway car, were previously allowed bail.

A 17-year-old male remains behind bars.

The group is expected to return to court on July 13.