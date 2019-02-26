Menu
The syndicate made money by supplying the drug ice to residents in Hervey Bay and Maryborough regions.
Crime

'Mule' jailed for role in Fraser Coast trafficking business

Annie Perets
by
26th Feb 2019 5:55 PM
A "MULE" to a major Fraser Coast drug trafficking operation has been jailed for her role in the illegal business which used her home as headquarters.   

Cinnamon Holly Coughlan, who is the partner of accused drug trafficker Ed Westphal, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court on Tuesday to nine counts of supplying a dangerous drug.   

The ice business was established after accused kingpin Daryl David Hall moved into the couple's Booral home following his release from jail for unrelated matters, the court heard.

The syndicate made money by supplying the drug ice to residents in Hervey Bay and Maryborough regions.  

Coughlan, 41, was charged last year as part of an arrest blitz in relation to the business.  

She was caught helping to move 37.85g of the drug over a couple of days, with the criminal activity detected after police tapped phone lines.   

The court heard she mainly assisted in moving the drug between Mr Hall and her husband, but also made some deliveries to customers.   

Though acknowledging Coughlan was not the mastermind of the operation, Judge Julie Ryrie slammed the mother for helping it continue running. 

The judge dubbed the drug ice as a "scourge of our society."  

Coughlan was sentenced to two-years in jail, to be suspended after she served three months.

Mr Westphal and Mr Hall are yet to have their cases finalised.   

