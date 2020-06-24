Mullet fans rejoice: Iconic hairstyle trends again

As CORONAVIRUS restrictions ease and the chances of do-it-yourself haircuts drop, Cairns fans of the mullet hairstyle are rejoicing as the iconic look seems to be back in fashion

From Adelaide schoolboy Jacob Stockwell, 15, who told News Corp in April he has a bit of a reputation among his mates as the "go to" person for mullets to national footy stars like Cronulla Sharks' Andrew Fifita and Western Bulldogs' Bailey Smith.

In 2019, The NT News named diesel mechanic Ash Garden from Humpty Doo, near Darwin, as the bloke with the top mullet after a nationwide search.

Closer to home, Aloomba resident Amy Way joined in on the chorus in favour of the style after her eight-year-old son, Brax, got a touch-up on his mullet.

Her other son, 16-year-old Blake, only recently cut his mullet for safety reasons at work.

Brax Way, 8, from Little Mulgrave getting his mullet trimmed up at Aloft Hair and Beauty by Jamaica Bisset-O'Shea.. PICTURE: STEWART McLEAN

"It's hair - you can always cut it, grow it out or dye it," Mrs Way said. "I see your hair as a way of expressing yourself, so why not experiment?"

She also said she believed mullets were back in.

"I personally like the trend. There are some good ones out there," she said. "But just like other old fashion trends from the '80s and '90s, they seem to come back into fashion again and as quick as they come in, they're out again."

As for Brax, he said he got a mullet because "my big brother had one and I liked it".

"Mine is better than everyone else's and I really like my curls at the end," he said.

Someone with an expert knowledge on the hairstyle and trends is Jamaica Bisset-O'Shea, owner and operator of Aloft Hair and Beauty in Bayview Heights.

Ms Bisset-O'Shea said she had seen a resurgence in the iconic style during the past two years.

"There's definitely been a rise in school kids and young men going for the style again," she said.

"Some have gone for the old style while others have gone for different variations to make it modern."

Ms Bisset-O'Shea also said besides it being a fashion statement, mullets were also low maintenance.

