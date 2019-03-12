Menu
BENDING THE RULES: Maryborough Golf Clubs members (from left) Neil Plumb, Brian Sharp, Ian Jones, CCQ fundraising co-ordinator for Wide Bay Burnett Rebecca Field, Stuart Jarrett, Roger Bowden and Bron Christiansen invite the public to join them at the World Mulligan's Golf Championship on St Patrick's Day to raise funds for Cancer Council Queensland.
Mulligan shenanigans on the green

Boni Holmes
12th Mar 2019 5:29 PM
THERE isn't a golf player alive who hasn't wished they could have another go at the shot that missed, and make it count.

In golf it's called taking a Mulligan and it's sometimes permitted in social play but never in competition ... until now.

Maryborough Golf Club member Ian Jones has been helping organise the Inaugural World Mulligans Golf Championship where anything green and shenanigans will be on the menu.

The championship will be on St Patrick's Day, Sunday, March 17.

"We are hoping for an historic and hysterical day - a fun day for the members and the people of Maryborough," Mr Jones said.

"The event is open to all golfers and non-golfers and you can dress up in the Irish theme."

A field limited to 120 players will compete for prizes in two divisions for golfers with an AGU handicap, a separate division for non-golfers, novelty putting competition and best dressed Irish golfers.

The entry fee of $25 will include two free Mulligans, nearest the pin competition and a Guinness Pie and Peas at the presentation after the event.

Money raised at the event will be donated to Cancer Council Queensland.

"We all feel cancer is a worthy cause because in some way or another the battle has touched us," Mr Jones said.

 

Golfers planning to get their Irish on for the World Mulligan's Golf Championship on St Patrick's Day to raise funds for Cancer Council Queensland.
CCQ fundraising co-ordinator for Wide Bay Burnett Rebecca Field said the Cancer Council was grateful to community fundraiserssuch as Maryborough Golf Club.

About 1700 people in the Wide Bay Burnett region are diagnosed with cancer each year with about 570 dying.

"They are making a difference right here in our local community," Ms Field said.

"Each and every dollar raised at the golf day will enable Cancer Council Queensland to fund lifesaving cancer research, prevention programs and support services for those who need it most.

"We encourage the whole community to come and support this fantastic event."

An additional four Mulligans per player can be bought from Queensland Cancer Council volunteers on site at $2.50 each.

Get your mates together and phone Kurt Watts in the Pro Shop at 4121 3765 to secure your places in the inaugural event.

The Club House, Bar and Pro Shop on Queen St will open on March 17 at 10am for a shotgun start 11.30.

