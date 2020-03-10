Mulligans Golf Championship to tee off this Sunday

Maryborough Colf Club charity gold day - (L) Roger Bowden and Larry Blake (Pres. Maryborough Veterans Golf Club) with Rebecca Field from Cancer Council Queensland.Photo: Alistair Brightman

Maryborough Colf Club charity gold day - (L) Roger Bowden and Larry Blake (Pres. Maryborough Veterans Golf Club) with Rebecca Field from Cancer Council Queensland.Photo: Alistair Brightman

GOLF: Have you ever played golf and duffed your shot?

Maryborough Golf Club will give you the opportunity this Sunday when it holds the second World Mulligans Golf Championship.

There isn’t a golfer alive who hasn’t wished they could have another attempt at a shot they have miss-hit.

It’s called “taking a Mulligan” and it’s sometimes permitted in social play but never in competition golf, until now.

The success of the inaugural event last year has the event return for another round.

A fun day of golf will also help a worthy cause with proceeds again supporting Cancer Council Queensland in the Fraser Coast and Wide Bay region.

A field limited to 120 players will compete for prizes in two divisions for competition golfers, with an AGU handicap and a separate division for non-golfers.

The event will include a novelty putting competition and prizes for best-dressed Irish golfers.

An entry fee of $30 will include entry in the nearest the pin competition and a pie, mash and mushy peas for each golfer.

Green beer, Guinness and Bailey’s from the bar will add to the Irish atmosphere of the day.

Each player can buy up to four mulligans at $2.50 each from the CCQ volunteers prior to tee-off.

Phone Kurt Watts in the Pro Shop at 41213765 to secure a place.

Non-golfers and beginners are welcome.

The clubhouse and bar will open at 8am for a shotgun start at 9am.