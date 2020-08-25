Mullum midwife accused of causing mum’s death

Caroline Lovell, 36, from Watsonia, died following a botched home birth with her second child in January 2012. Two midwives Gaye Demanuele and Melody Bourne have been charged with negligent manslaughter over her death. Picture: Supplied

A MULLUMBIMBY midwife who allegedly was partly responsible for the death of a mother during childbirth has faced a Victorian court.

Melody Ballanda Bourne, 43, of Mullumbimby, and Gaye Marion Demanuele, 59, of Preston, Victoria, have both been charged with the causing the death of Caroline Lovell.

Victorian Police will allege the two midwives negligently failed to provide adequate midwifery care to Ms Lovell on January 23, 2012 in Watsonia, Victoria.

Ms Bourne was arrested earlier this month at her Mullumbimby home when NSW Police executed an arrest warrant on behalf of Victorian Police Homicide Squad.

She appeared before Ballina Local Court last week, where she was granted bail by the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on the condition that she surrenders her passport and doesn't contact her co-accused.

Ms Bourne was not extradited to Victoria and was permitted to appear before video link on Friday in order to face the court over the manslaughter allegations.

Neither woman is yet to enter any formal plea and both have had their bail extended.

The pair will return to Melbourne Magistrates' Court on November 23 for further mention.