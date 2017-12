Emergency crews attended a vehicle incident at the intersection of Boat Harbour Dr and Hunter St, Pialba, on December 12.

A TWO-vehicle car crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Dr and Hunter St in Pialba caused delays to traffic.

One woman required medical treatment after suffering a laceration from the incident, which happened about 2.45pm.

Traffic has now resumed as per normal.