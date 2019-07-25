Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: Traffic is delayed on the northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway at Tanawha after a three-vehicle crash this morning.
FILE PHOTO: Traffic is delayed on the northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway at Tanawha after a three-vehicle crash this morning. John McCutcheon
News

Two hospitalised after multi-vehicle Bruce Hwy crash

Ashley Carter
by
25th Jul 2019 9:47 AM | Updated: 10:14 AM

A MULTI-VEHICLE crash on the Bruce Highway is causing traffic chaos for Sunshine Coast drivers heading north this morning.

Paramedics were called to the three-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes at Tanawha at 9am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Five stable people were assessed on scene, and a woman and a female child were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Lanes are reduced heading north and delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

bruce highway editors picks queensland ambulance service sunshine coast traffic tanawha
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Hero mate saves blind man from 1100km away

    premium_icon Hero mate saves blind man from 1100km away

    News FROM 1100 kilometres away, Ben Harvey's mate came to the rescue when the Maryborough man collapsed in his kitchen.

    SENSELESS ACT: New Mazda SUV ruined in moments

    premium_icon SENSELESS ACT: New Mazda SUV ruined in moments

    Crime Once outside, the offender rammed a bollard, puncturing the radiator

    Could further funding be in the pipeline for the M'boro CBD?

    premium_icon Could further funding be in the pipeline for the M'boro CBD?

    News The Building Our Regions program could mean good things for M'boro

    Coast man in serious condition after suspected snake bite

    premium_icon Coast man in serious condition after suspected snake bite

    Breaking A man was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with a suspected snake bite.