Two hospitalised after multi-vehicle Bruce Hwy crash

FILE PHOTO: Traffic is delayed on the northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway at Tanawha after a three-vehicle crash this morning. John McCutcheon

A MULTI-VEHICLE crash on the Bruce Highway is causing traffic chaos for Sunshine Coast drivers heading north this morning.

Paramedics were called to the three-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes at Tanawha at 9am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Five stable people were assessed on scene, and a woman and a female child were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Lanes are reduced heading north and delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.