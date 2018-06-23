Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ICON-IC PROJECT: Builder Glen Winney, from WIN Projects, supervises as concrete is poured at the Icon development in Eli Waters.
ICON-IC PROJECT: Builder Glen Winney, from WIN Projects, supervises as concrete is poured at the Icon development in Eli Waters. Alistair Brightman
News

Multi-million medical development takes shape

Blake Antrobus
by
23rd Jun 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW slab of concrete being laid is the latest sign Hervey Bay's new premiere medical development is taking shape.

Construction of the Icon, comprising of seven lots covering about 16,115sqm of commercial land and located on the corner of Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd and Pialba Burrum Heads Rd, started earlier this week.

The first concrete slab of the $20 million development was poured on Monday, with another laid yesterday.

A medical centre with 13 consulting rooms is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Concrete pour at the Icon development in Eli Waters.
Concrete pour at the Icon development in Eli Waters. Alistair Brightman

Builder Glen Winney said the development will attract a range of different businesses, including showrooms, a childcare centre and a mix of commercial businesses.

"We're calling it the gateway to Hervey Bay, it's the first commercial centre as you hit town,” Mr Winney said.

"It's also giving the growth area in the western corridor medical facilities and new business.”

Concrete pour at the Icon development in Eli Waters - builder Glen Winney from WIN Projects.
Concrete pour at the Icon development in Eli Waters - builder Glen Winney from WIN Projects. Alistair Brightman

Mr Winney said the region was at the beginning of another growth spurt, saying there was a positive turn in the Fraser Coast's development market.

fcdevelopment fraser coast glen winney hervey bay icon
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Family turns heartbreak into hope with generous gesture

    premium_icon Family turns heartbreak into hope with generous gesture

    News Con, a war veteran, respected businessman and philanthropist, died on June 16 at Baycrest aged care home.

    • 23rd Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    GATAKERS ARTSPACE: Exhibit stuns when the lights go down

    premium_icon GATAKERS ARTSPACE: Exhibit stuns when the lights go down

    News The exhibit will be on show until July 1.

    • 23rd Jun 2018 12:01 AM
    Former mayoral candidate rules out run in Div 10 by-election

    premium_icon Former mayoral candidate rules out run in Div 10 by-election

    Politics It leaves the total number of candidates at five

    • 23rd Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    First-class guide to the Fraser Coast arrives

    premium_icon First-class guide to the Fraser Coast arrives

    News Your need-to-know guide to the Fraser Coast has arrived

    • 23rd Jun 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners