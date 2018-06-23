Multi-million medical development takes shape

ICON-IC PROJECT: Builder Glen Winney, from WIN Projects, supervises as concrete is poured at the Icon development in Eli Waters.

A NEW slab of concrete being laid is the latest sign Hervey Bay's new premiere medical development is taking shape.

Construction of the Icon, comprising of seven lots covering about 16,115sqm of commercial land and located on the corner of Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd and Pialba Burrum Heads Rd, started earlier this week.

The first concrete slab of the $20 million development was poured on Monday, with another laid yesterday.

A medical centre with 13 consulting rooms is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Concrete pour at the Icon development in Eli Waters. Alistair Brightman

Builder Glen Winney said the development will attract a range of different businesses, including showrooms, a childcare centre and a mix of commercial businesses.

"We're calling it the gateway to Hervey Bay, it's the first commercial centre as you hit town,” Mr Winney said.

"It's also giving the growth area in the western corridor medical facilities and new business.”

Mr Winney said the region was at the beginning of another growth spurt, saying there was a positive turn in the Fraser Coast's development market.