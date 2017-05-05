Multi-sensory exhibit to raise awareness of autism

Artist (R) Corrinne Russell-Osburn with a work called "White Unicorn" and the model that inspired it Ebonnie Willis. One of the images in her exhibition "Sensory Playlist" on show at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery.

ARTIST Corrinne Russell-Osburn believes music and art are languages that speak beyond words.

So it was natural she'd use the medium to help her autistic son Marley - who was non-verbal until age 5 - better communicate with her.

Ms Russell-Osburn's gallery Sensory Playlist, opening at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery tonight, raises awareness of autism by creating a 'multi-sensory exhibit' for audiences, allowing them to touch and feel different artworks.

She said the use of modern music like Flume and Alt-J encourage audiences to use their senses to interact with the artworks.

Artist (R) Corrinne Russell-Osburn with a work called "Nightingale & the Rose". One of the images in her exhibition "Sensory Playlist" on show at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery. Alistair Brightman

"Music helps you connect emotionally with the painting," Ms Russell-Osburn said.

"I wanted to raise awareness of autisim to show how we take our senses for granted.

"Through textual art and music, I encouraged Marley to communicate with me - since then he's been speaking and progressing quite well."

The gallery will open tonight at 6pm and run until June 11.