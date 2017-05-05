Multi-sensory exhibit to raise awareness of autism

ARTIST Corrinne Russell-Osburn believes music and art are languages that speak beyond words.
So it was natural she'd use the medium to help her autistic son Marley - who was non-verbal until age 5 - better communicate with her.
Ms Russell-Osburn's gallery Sensory Playlist, opening at the Hervey Bay Regional Gallery tonight, raises awareness of autism by creating a 'multi-sensory exhibit' for audiences, allowing them to touch and feel different artworks.
She said the use of modern music like Flume and Alt-J encourage audiences to use their senses to interact with the artworks.
"Music helps you connect emotionally with the painting," Ms Russell-Osburn said.
"I wanted to raise awareness of autisim to show how we take our senses for granted.
"Through textual art and music, I encouraged Marley to communicate with me - since then he's been speaking and progressing quite well."
The gallery will open tonight at 6pm and run until June 11.