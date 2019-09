Police are on-scene at a multi-vehicle crash near Morayfield.

THE Bruce Highway between North Lakes and Morayfield has come to a standstill following a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lane.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said emergency services responded to the incident at around 2pm.

Two people in their 60s were taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with minor injuries.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said police were on scene investigating.