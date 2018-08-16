Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Multicultural performers gear up for the Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre's seniors event this month.
Multicultural performers gear up for the Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre's seniors event this month. Robyne Cuerel
Whats On

Multicultural celebration for all ages

Boni Holmes
by
16th Aug 2018 1:27 PM

IT WILL be on for young and old when the Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre presents its inspirational, multicultural event later this month in celebration of Seniors Week 2018.

"Let's come together and celebrate a Queensland for all ages," MNC manager Gay Cayabyab said.

The Multicultural Seniors Event will be hosted by the Migrants Development Program through the Embracing Diversity Project.

"The day will showcase cultural dance performances such as Jota Quirino, a Spanish inspired Filipino folk dance, a Vietnamese Folk Dance, an Indian Punjabi dance, a Saidi (Say-ee-dee) stick dance which originated from Sa'id in Southern Egypt, and a dance performance that will take the audience to Lebanon," Mrs Cayabyab said.

"Senior members of the program will be doing a very entertaining and cheeky Cha Cha number and some musical numbers from the Lioness Songbirds, the Neighbourhood Multicultural Community Choir and a performance from the Flute Choir of the Maryborough State High School."

Mrs Cayabyab said the day will also showcase some videos and presentations about Seniors Week, its significance and the importance of the celebration. A multicultural -themed light lunch and morning tea will be served.

This is a free event but bookings will be required as places are limited.

Book your place before close of business Tuesday, August 21 by phoning 4121 2141, visiting the centre at 25 Ellena St, Maryborough, or emailing reception@ maryboroughnc.org

The Multicultural Festival will be held on Thursday, August 23 from 10am-1pm at the Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre.

Related Items

entertainment fccommunity fcevents fcmaryborough fcwhatson maryborough neighbourhood centre multicultural seniors week 2018
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Granville's major fundraiser to honour Coen Ashton

    Granville's major fundraiser to honour Coen Ashton

    Soccer Granville's annual charity day will honour and remember a former Tiger who became one of the country's leading organ donation advocates.

    • 16th Aug 2018 1:49 PM
    Space to meet for a cuppa and a chat

    Space to meet for a cuppa and a chat

    News Bless the meet and greet

    SOS to Barnaby: Save Our Seats

    premium_icon SOS to Barnaby: Save Our Seats

    Politics Nervous MPs want Barnaby Joyce to campaign for them ... they’ll pay.

    How Australia can have the 'world's cheapest power'

    premium_icon How Australia can have the 'world's cheapest power'

    News Uranium, coal, gas and renewables all in the mix - O'Brien

    Local Partners