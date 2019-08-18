Menu
Firefighters tackle a grass fire near Toogum Road at Beelbi Creek. Photo: File
BUSHFIRE: Crews fight Bellbi Creek blaze

BRENDAN BOWERS
18th Aug 2019 3:07 PM
MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a vegetation fire near Toogoom Road, Beelbi Creek.

This fire broke out this afternoon and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Fire-fighters are working to contain the blaze.

Residents should close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medication close by if required. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents feel their property is under threat, they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

