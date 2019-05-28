Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A handmade automatic weapon and ammunition found at the Currumbin Waters home.
A handmade automatic weapon and ammunition found at the Currumbin Waters home.
Crime

Home made automatic weapons found during police raid

by Emily Halloran
28th May 2019 9:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MULTIPLE homemade guns have been found during a police raid at a Currumbin Waters home.

Police raided the Tierney Drive home in Currumbin Waters about 3.20pm last Thursday.

Officers allegedly found a quantity of dangerous drugs - including LSD, methamphetamines (ICE), hashish, cannabis and other drug paraphernalia.

It will also be alleged a revolver handgun, ammunition and two handmade automatic weapons were also found during the search.

 

A handgun and ammunition found at the Currumbin Waters home.
A handgun and ammunition found at the Currumbin Waters home.

A 34-year-old man was charged with three counts of possession of a dangerous drug, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and a count each of unlawful manufacturing weapons, unlawful possession of drug utensils, possession of things suspected of being used in a crime and unlawful possession of explosives (ammunition).

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith said: "This arrest typifies our ongoing efforts to target those involved in weapon and drug crime.

"The danger posed to the community by automatic weapons cannot be overstated. The removal of any unlawful weapons from the streets make the community safer and we will be unrelenting in our efforts."

He is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on June 6.

Investigations are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks gold coast guns police raid

Top Stories

    HEAR THIS: Wireless earphones with best news deal offer

    HEAR THIS: Wireless earphones with best news deal offer

    News THIS could be the sweetest news deal you hear all year.

    $114k grant opens new doors for bowlers, community groups

    premium_icon $114k grant opens new doors for bowlers, community groups

    News A number of events and community groups have received funding

    • 28th May 2019 10:36 AM
    Two charged with drug offences near Urraween shopping centre

    premium_icon Two charged with drug offences near Urraween shopping centre

    News They were both charged with failure to dispose of a syringe safely

    • 28th May 2019 10:21 AM
    Cowboys hopeful cops two driving charges in 24 hours

    premium_icon Cowboys hopeful cops two driving charges in 24 hours

    Crime Failed footy star has fronted court over a slew of driving offences