Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Multiple people dead in mass shooting

20th Feb 2020 9:40 AM | Updated: 10:29 AM

 

Multiple people have been killed after a shooting in a West German town.

Eight people are dead and five more are injured after a gunman reportedly opened fire on a shisha bar located in the town centre of Hanau, near Frankfurt. The BBC said reports were emerging of a possible second shooting at a different shisha bar also in Hanau.

The suspect fled from the scene following the attack, according to officials. No one has been arrested.

Hanau Police released a statement saying they are searching for the offenders after two different locations were targeted in the town on Wednesday evening.

Police said initial reports suggest shots were fired at the two different locations about 10pm. They said one person was injured in the Heumarkt area before a dark-coloured vehicle fled the scene. Another incident then occurred in the Kurt-Schumacher-Platz area.

Police confirmed five people have been seriously injured. A later statement confirmed that eight people had died.

Pictures from Hanau showed a man in a blue t-shirt being handcuffed and led away by police from near the shooting.

 

More to come

More Stories

Show More
crime germany shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I love you, Dad’: Arson accused breaks down in court

        premium_icon ‘I love you, Dad’: Arson accused breaks down in court

        News The 19-year-old woman was arrested at the scene of the house fire days before Christmas

        RIVER TRAGEDY: Police find man's body in Mary

        premium_icon RIVER TRAGEDY: Police find man's body in Mary

        News Police crews have responded to reports of a body in the Mary River.

        LIGHT’S OUT: Retiring councillor’s warning to candidates

        premium_icon LIGHT’S OUT: Retiring councillor’s warning to candidates

        News Rolf Light says regulations will put people off running for council

        Seven jobs you can apply for without qualifications

        premium_icon Seven jobs you can apply for without qualifications

        News There are plenty of opportunities right here on the Fraser Coast for people of all...