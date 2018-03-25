Mum, 37, steals food, hair elastics and jewellery

A WOMAN who stole $318 worth of groceries from a supermarket told police it was because she did not have enough money for food.

Stacey Lee Adams, 37, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to stealing and obstructing police.

She was also convicted of other shoplifting incidents of stealing shoplifting hair elastics and jewellery to the value of about $50.

She was not compliant when questioned by an officer, who was off duty but showed Adams a badge.



The mother-of-four was fined $1500.

