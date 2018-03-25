Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Mum, 37, steals food, hair elastics and jewellery

Annie Perets
by
25th Mar 2018 10:21 AM

A WOMAN who stole $318 worth of groceries from a supermarket told police it was because she did not have enough money for food.

Stacey Lee Adams, 37, pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week to stealing and obstructing police.

She was also convicted of other shoplifting incidents of stealing shoplifting hair elastics and jewellery to the value of about $50.

She was not compliant when questioned by an officer, who was off duty but showed Adams a badge.

The mother-of-four was fined $1500.
 

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Hunt for stolen vehicles on the Fraser Coast

Hunt for stolen vehicles on the Fraser Coast

News A NUMBER of cars have been reported missing the past week in the Fraser Coast region.

Bombers win first flag, players plan for what's next

Bombers win first flag, players plan for what's next

AFL Players have already started to think about what's next.

COURT: Man fined for keeping taser he found on ground

COURT: Man fined for keeping taser he found on ground

Crime Police found it when they searched his house for drugs.

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Big problem with new pension pay rise

Politics Pensioners will receive an extra $13.20 a fortnight from this month

Local Partners