Mum adjusts to new culture, bub and earns a degree

Nepalese graduate Surakshya Mishra with her daughter at the recent USC Fraser Coast graduation.

FOR most students, the challenge of completing a degree is hard enough.

But for Surakshya Mishra, she also had to adjust to a new culture and she had a baby halfway through her studies.

Surakshya graduated from the University of the Sunshine Coast earlier this month with a Bachelor of Nursing Science, three years after leaving her landlocked homeland for the beaches of Hervey Bay in pursuit of higher academic qualifications.

"My greatest achievements are my little girl and this degree," said Surakshya, 27, who is working as a registered nurse in aged care.

"The three years have gone by so quickly that it feels like a blink of the eye, and there have been many ups and downs, just like being on a roller coaster," she said.

When she chose USC Fraser Coast for her overseas study experience, Surakshya joined a small but growing number of international students at the campus, from countries such as Nepal, South Korea, South Africa and Germany.

Surakshya began her nursing career caring for babies in the intensive care unit of Nepal's College of Medical Science before working as an assistant nurse with England's National Health Service, while her husband completed a finance degree at the University of Wales.

"I then chose to study in Australia because its nursing education is considered one of the best in the world," Surakshya said.

"I decided to enrol at USC because of the excellent standard of its Nursing Science degree, and I wanted to gain advanced practical experience in aged care and hospitals."

She said her family's support was vital to completing her degree.