Mum and bub’s mission to help people ‘gripped by fear’

A MOTHER and her 17-month-old bub are planning to visit elderly people isolated in the Byron Shire due to coronavirus threats, in an effort to "combat the negative effects of social isolation".

Chelsea Weiss and her daughter, India-Rose, said they wanted to "offer some love and support to a community gripped by fear".

The counsellor said the visits would be for up to an hour at the elderly person's home, but she'd love for them to visit nursing homes in the future.

"Everyone is freaking out and panic buying, so this is something we can do to combat this heavy fear," Ms Weiss said.

"I don't feel any fear about the virus but I'm worried about the socially isolated elderly because they're the ones suffering from it and it can be fatal for.

"We want to go out and make a difference in the world.

"India is such a bubble of life and love - we could come and support them while they are going through this scary time and make sure they don't feel forgotten."

The Ocean Shores resident took to social media to share her plan with members of the Byron Bay Community Facebook page.

"A lady contacted me who is socially isolated and immune compromised and she would like us to visit her regularly," Ms Weiss said.

With a background in the mental health sector running recovery programs, Ms Weiss said it was the marginalised groups like the homeless, the elderly and the people with mental health issues who needed the most support right now.

"Fear weakens immunity and can cause a range of physical and mental health issues like anxiety and depression and the social isolation really contributes to that," she said.

She said she was not worried about her or India-Rose contracting coronavirus, because they were healthy.

"If others are in my position, they should be proactive too," she said.

"I think it's important to teach our children about community, connection and love instead of getting wound up in this media frenzy of fear and separation."

Ms Weiss said if anyone knew of elderly in the Byron Shire who would need a visit to contact her via Facebook or call 0490 108 661.