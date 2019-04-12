Mum attacked children, veteran husband in 'vicious' invasion

A GLADSTONE woman was told she should be ashamed of herself after a vicious attack on her children and ex-husband was captured on video and played in a courtroom. (File photo).

A GLADSTONE woman was told she should be ashamed of herself after a vicious attack on her children and ex-husband was captured on video and played in a courtroom.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her children, pleaded guilty in the District Court at Gladstone on Thursday to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and in company, one count of enter dwelling with intent by break using violence and in company and one count of wilful damage.

The 39-year-old has spent the past eight months behind bars after she was arrested on August 8, 2018 for the violent home invasion at Glen Eden the night before.

About 8pm she and her co-offender and boyfriend at the time attended her former family home where her daughters and ex-husband lived.

Months prior the woman's relationship with her husband of 17 years had come to an end and he gained custody of the children.

The woman was still in contact with the children however was not living at the family home.

About 8pm her and her boyfriend attended the home. The woman was "belligerent" and demanding her ex-husband give her the family dog.

He refused and told the woman to leave.

The boyfriend returned to the car they arrived in and retrieved a metal pole, which he used to smash a window of the ex-husband's car and rip the power cable from the electricity box.

The house was plunged into darkness and one of the daughters began to record on video.

The video was played in court and the woman could be heard yelling abuse at her children.

The court was told the woman snuck around the back of the house and forced her way inside through a pet flap on a door.

When one of her daughters tried to stop her, the woman bit the child.

Screams of terror could be heard on the video as the woman grabbed one of her daughters by the hair and threw her into a couch.

The video shows the daughter lying unconscious on the floor.

The father can be heard shouting at his ex-wife not to couch the children and to leave.

He opened the front door and was met by the boyfriend holding the metal pole, who used it to bash the father's head several times.

In the video the woman can be heard shouting: "Get him".

The court was told one of the daughters rushed to her father's side and began to attack the boyfriend, punching his face and tearing chunks from his beard.

The father was able to wrestle the boyfriend to the ground, grab the pole and rush his family to a neighbour's where the police were called.

The woman and boyfriend left the home after stealing one of the family pets. The pair were both arrested the next day.

The court was told the woman had a troubled upbringing and spent over eight years in the Royal Australian Navy.

Her ex-husband and victim of the home invasion is a navy veteran.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said his client, had no intentions of acting any violence when she arrived at the house.

Mr Polley said the situation got "out-of-control".

He said his client did not have an issue with drugs nor did she have a criminal history.

Judge Michael Burnett said the woman's offending was "disturbing".

"You should be ashamed," he said.

The woman kept a straight face during her sentence, appearing via video from in custody.

Judge Burnett imposed a 2.5 year jail term to be suspended immediately taking into account the 246 days she already served.

The jail term will be operational for five years.

The boyfriend was dealt with in November 2018 and ordered to serve to 18 months' imprisonment, to serve six months behind bars with parole release on February 8, 2019.

He was ordered to pay $2000 compensation to the husband.