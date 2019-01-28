Mum blows .125 on tipsy Subway trip with learner daughter

SUBWAY SURPRISE: Nicole Marie Robb pleaded guilty to being over the limit while supervising her daughter, who was on a learner's license, on a trip to Subway.

WHEN Nicole Marie Robb jumped in the car for a quick trip to Subway after a few glasses of wine, she never would have guessed her decision would land her in court.

But in September Robb's 17-year-old daughter was pulled over by police along Bourbong St with Robb in the passenger seat.

Because her daughter was a learner driver, Robb should have been below the legal blood alcohol limit.

Instead, she blew a blood alcohol level of .125.

The court heard Robb had drunk "three glasses of wine" before getting in the car with her daughter.

In the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday, the 36-year-old pleaded guilty to being over the middle alcohol limit while in charge of a vehicle.

Her lawyer Ian Kendrick argued the mother of six would be at risk of losing her job at Suncare if Magistrate Neil Lavaring disqualified her from driving.

"She was supervising her 17-year-old daughter who was learning to drive," Mr Kendrick said.

Mr Kendrick said Robb had made an error of judgement to drive that evening. "Ms Robb presents as a genuine member of the community and didn't realise she had offended," he said.

"She misinterpreted she was under the influence and was instructing a learner driver."

He said a combination of medication Robb was taking for "personal reasons" and the alcohol was the "cocktail that resulted in a mid-range read" when police had pulled her over. "They were only five minutes from home and on their way to get some Subway for tea," he said.

"It was a genuine mistake."

Mr Lavaring said while she wasn't the one driving, Robb had been in the supervising position in the situation.

"You can't get to work without a licence ... so you now have a problem (licence suspended)," Mr Lavaring said.

Robb was disqualified from driving for three months and slapped with a $300 fine.