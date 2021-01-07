Mum busted with cannabis, bong when police visit home

A mum was sprung with cannabis when police attended a Maryborough home in relation to another matter.

Hannah Louise Walker pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

The court heard when police attended the home, they found a small amount of cannabis and a bong used to smoke it.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said the cannabis was a small amount intended for personal use.

He said Walker used the substance to self-medicate.

She was fined $400 and a conviction was recorded.