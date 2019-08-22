Strange reason this mum called local RSL 484 times

NOT HAPPY: Toni Maree Mccall harassed Maroochy RSL staff because she was unhappy with her birthday raffle prize.

A MUM has faced court for calling a Coast RSL 484 times within 14 hours because she was unhappy with her birthday raffle prize.

Between 10pm on February 22 and midday on February 23, Toni Maree Mccall continuously called Maroochy RSL, sometimes hanging up and sometimes abusing staff.

Duty lawyer Michael Robinson said Mccall, 30, had been a member of the RSL for six years and was announced as a winner of a birthday draw.

"The prize was, for a very long period, $500 and that prize would occasionally jackpot if no one was there to claim their winnings," Mr Robinson said.

"She made her way up to the podium to collect her $500 at least, possibly more, and was told the prize was in fact a bottle of champagne, which she unfortunately doesn't drink.

"She was upset by that and her disappointment was exacerbated by various persons asking how much money she had actually won and whether it jackpotted."

At Maroochydore Magistrates Court today Mccall pleaded guilty to failing to appear at court and using a carriage service to harass.

Mr Robinson said Mccall had a mental illness and went to hospital five days after she failed to appear in court for the harass charge on July 24.

Magistrate Rod Madsen said Mccall yelled and swore at mental health staff who were trying to assist her at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on July 24, before slamming the courthouse door as she left.

"It is noted this was behaviour driven and not due to any acute symptoms of mental illness," Mr Madsen said.

Mr Madsen considered Mccall's mental illness and that her aunt had died six weeks before the RSL incident.

For harassing RSL staff, Mccall was placed on a $1000 good behaviour bond for three years with a condition she continue a mental health treatment plan.

The conviction was recorded.

She was also fined $300 for failing to appear at court.

Mccall has a lifetime ban from Maroochy RSL and has now joined Alexandra Headland Surf Life Saving Club.